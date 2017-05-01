Bright future for South Brighton Motor Camp

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 10:16

The Christchurch City Council has signed an 11-year land lease agreement, securing a bright future for the earthquake-damaged South Brighton Motor Camp.

Council Head of Recreation, Sports and Events John Filsell said Sam and Jacquie Hawkins take over the management of the camping ground from today (1 May).

Mr Filsell said the motor camp was hit hard by the earthquake on 22 February, 2011, causing significant damage to its infrastructure and facilities.

"There is a considerable amount of work that needs to be done, but Sam and Jacquie have a very clear plan on how they are going to tackle it,’’ he said.

Ms Hawkins said she has fond memories of Christmas holidays spent at the camp when she was growing up. Camping at South Brighton is a tradition she and her husband have continued with their own family and the couple are keen to revitalise the camp.

"We are looking forward to seeing the camp grow and thrive," Ms Hawkins said.

They plan to repair and improve all the camp’s existing buildings, add extra accommodation, and modernise and expand the playground areas.

Coastal Ward Councillor David East said he is delighted the Council has secured tenants with the vision and drive to develop the camp.

"The South Brighton Motor Camp holds fond memories for many people. It’s a special place and a highly valued part of the South Brighton community. I’m thrilled it is in the hands of people who understand that and are committed to ensuring it has a bright future," Councillor East said.

Coastal-Burwood Community Board Chairwoman Kim Money said it was exciting to hear the Hawkins’ plans for the camp as its future had been uncertain.

"The community rallied to retain this special place and the Council responded to that," Ms Money said. The Hawkins’ vision, love of the area and a key focus oriented towards families will bring real life back to this beautiful spot."