Community input sought for two new Community Forums

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 10:50

Horowhenua District Council is establishing two new community forums for the 2016 - 2019 term and is seeking community input.

The new forums, the Economic Forum and the Environmental Community Forum, will provide advice to the Strategy Committee.

Council invites applications from people wishing to be members of the Economic Forum and the Environmental Community Forum. Applicants should have experience with relevant diverse communities, and an understanding of Horowhenua Communities and Te Tiriti o Waitangi and it’d be preferable if they are able to offer policy and strategic advice.

Horowhenua District Mayor Michael Feyen says the forums’ advice will contribute to a wide range of topics and projects identified by the Strategy Committee, ensuring the Community has a strong input.

"Council is constantly looking for new ways to engage with the community and we are already excited by the potential these forums have. It would be great to get a well-rounded mix from the community, so if you think you would be able to contribute well or know someone who could be a valuable member, I urge you to apply".

Expressions of Interest close on the 19th May and application forms and the forums’ terms of references are available from Council or online at www.horowhenua.govt.nz