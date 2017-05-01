Dangerous trees to be removed from Shortland Cemetery

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 10:51

Several large pine trees in the upper section of Shortland Cemetery in Thames are being removed this week as they now pose a threat to public safety and the potential to damage some historic graves.

"These pine trees are ring-barked, so are either dead or dying and need to be removed," says Paula Carr, our District Cemeteries Coordinator.

Today a helicopter is being brought in to section lift some of the trees, with the work expected to take several days.

"We have been working with contractors to decide on the best method to remove these hazardous trees from within the cemetery," says Mrs Carr. "And by using a helicopter we have the least possible chance of damaging the historic grave sites and causing as little disruption to neighbouring properties as possible."

Contractors will be using a helicopter to section lift the trees, beginning 1 May through to the 3 May. The trees will be placed in a gully on the cemetery site. The cemetery will be closed to the public for the duration of the work.

"During this time please don't enter the cemetery, so the contractors can carry out the tree removal safely," says Mrs Carr. "We thank you for your patience and support."