Grants available for grassroots organisations across Auckland

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 11:18

Applications for this year’s Grassroots Giving funding programme are now open, with grants of up to $10,000 available. Part of the Auckland Foundation’s annual granting, the programme is enabled by the Tindall Foundation and supports specific initiatives across the whole Auckland region.

Auckland Foundation CEO, Dellwyn Stuart says,

"Grassroots organisations are the glue that binds our communities. These aren’t the big glamorous charities, they are often local people who have seen an opportunity to make a difference and are making it happen.

They are vital organisations that have touched many of us as we’ve grown up and in turn helped our own children. They are also often where innovation happens - people who see a different way to solve a problem."

"We are fortunate to work with a wonderful team of volunteers from across Auckland, people who know their communities and the needs intimately. The programme’s priority areas are once again early childhood, youth development, literacy and numeracy, budgeting, MÄori, housing, and migrant, refugee and cross-cultural support. More detailed information on what we are looking for in applications is available directly from us."

A total of 43 charities and local community groups were awarded grants in 2016 - including SOUL (Sources of Unconditional Love), a charity dedicated to replacing prejudice and discrimination, particularly towards girls and young women, with respect and empowerment.

SOUL received Grassroots Giving funding for their Auckland "SOULcircles" programme. The programme brings girls aged 15-21 from all walks of life together, enabling them to build circles of trust and friendship while also learning a variety of new life skills.

Executive Director of SOUL, Julie Bartlett says,

"Here at SOUL we experienced a lot of excitement as we started up our four SOULcircles in Greenlane, Takapuna, Manurewa and Henderson. What is unique about SOUL’s programmes is that they are dedicated to empowering girls to become ‘prejudice proof’. The girls form friendships of trust they didn’t think possible, find confidence they didn’t realise they lacked, and make life choices they previously never dreamt of. In short, they find the power to be themselves."

"We are incredibly grateful to the Grassroots Giving Fund for the grant to help us develop our SOULcircles programmes."

Applications will close on 1 June, with successful applicants being notified by the end of September.