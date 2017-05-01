Aucklanders hold emergency rally for peace

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 11:22

A rally to oppose New Zealand involvement in war is to be held at Auckland's Aotea Square on Saturday.

The rally has been provoked by growing local concern about the rising threat of war in the Korean peninsula and an escalation of the war in Syria.

"I’ve been talking to people all over the city about what is going on with Korea and with Syria, People are really worried about Trump starting a global nuclear war," said Auckland Peace Action spokesperson Virginia Lambert.

"It is easy to feel like you can’t do much about the world situation, but in fact, we can. This Peace Rally is an opportunity to come together to express our collective opposition to war - and to send a powerful political message that any government who engages in a new war is not going to get our support."

"As importantly, this Peace Rally is calling for an independent inquiry into the SAS raids in Afghanistan where six civilians were killed. Justice must be done for these people. An inquiry is the first step to making that possible."

The Peace Rally is being organised by a coalition of groups including Auckland Peace Action, the Pacific Panthers, Unite Union and the Palestine Solidarity Network. A line up of music, speakers and activities is planned for the afternoon..

Saturday, May 6 at 2 PM - 4 PM Aotea Square, Auckland