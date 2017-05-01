Call for help shape cycle network in New Lynn

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 12:54

Auckland Transport has revealed plans for new walking and cycling facilities in New Lynn and is looking for local people to give their feedback.

The new facilities and improvements are close to the New Lynn Train Station and will improve access to this important public transport link.

Starting at the intersection of Willerton Avenue and Seabrook Avenue, a proposed off-road cycleway will run along Seabrook Avenue then join up with the existing shared paths on Margan Avenue and Rankin Avenue.

Improvements have been proposed to three intersections along the cycleway and also to the intersection of Clark Street/Rankin Avenue/Totara Avenue which will improve access and safety for people walking and cycling.

Auckland Transport’s Manager of Walking, Cycling and Road Safety Kathryn King says, "We had a great response last year when we talked to the community about what new walking and cycling facilities they wanted to see in their area. This route was identified as the first priority because of the links to New Lynn Train Station which is now the third busiest station in Auckland. This part of West Auckland is seeing huge growth so we want to make sure we are planning the right facilities to enable more people to walk and bike around the area to enjoy local places and get to and from educational facilities.

"We have a lot more in store for the area, both in our current programme of work which runs until 2018 and then as part of our planning for 2018-2021. Planning is critical as we decide where to best spend every dollar that the Government, Auckland Council and AT is investing to maximise the cycling network."

NZ Transport Agency Director Regional Relationships Ernst Zollner says, "It’s great to see the Urban Cycleways Programme in action as the network comes alive in West Auckland. These new facilities will not only make it easier to access the train station but they will also ultimately link into the Te Whau Pathway, the New Lynn to Avondale Shared Path and the Waterview Shared Path, as well as the Northwestern cycleway which is one of the most popular in Auckland. We always get the best information from local people so we’re looking forward to seeing the feedback on these proposals."

Whau Local Board Chairwoman, Tracy Mulholland, says "New Lynn has been undergoing a major revitalisation transforming it into a sustainable urban centre with high density housing close to the town centre. The completion of New Lynn's world-class transport interchange in September 2010 was the first step in the area's regeneration project. This work to begin developing the walking and cycling facilities takes us another step forward as an area. I urge locals to give their feedback on the plans."

Bike Auckland Chairwoman Barbara Cuthbert says, "This project will extend the scope for safe cycling into new territory. The Northwestern cycleway is hugely important, but we're hearing that people want to bike beyond it into local suburbs. We welcome this project getting underway. Its progress will be watched with keen delight and anticipation."

The links to New Lynn project has funding of around $2 million which comes from the NZ Government, NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport through the Urban Cycleways Programme.

An open day will be held on Thursday 11 May from 3pm-6pm at the New Lynn Memorial Library, 3 Memorial Drive, New Lynn. Consultation closes on 21 May.

To have your say on the plans go to https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/seabrook-avenue-cycleway-and-intersection-improvements/