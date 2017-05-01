Barry Harris appointed as Wintec Chair

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 14:08

Barry Harris has been appointed as Wintec’s chair of council by the Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith.

Mr Harris replaces long-serving Wintec council member and chair Mary Cave-Palmer, whose term finished at the end of April. Today Mr Goldsmith announced new appointments to councils of institutes of technology and universities nationally.

Mr Harris said he was pleased and honoured to be appointed Chair of Wintec.

"I have observed over many years the growth and success of Wintec, and the quality of the students graduating. With my various roles, particularly in the primary industries sector, I have experienced first-hand the impact of some of the Wintec programmes in developing capability and positive outcomes in our community."

Mr Harris is experienced in governance and executive roles currently serving as a director on the boards of DairyNZ, OSPRI, WEL Networks, Primary ITO, and chair of Food Innovation Waikato, Agricultural Services Ltd, and McFall Fuel. He’s also held chief executive roles in local government, most recently at the Hamilton City Council, as well as the Greater Wellington Regional Council and Environment Waikato, and executive roles in Fonterra.

"I’m looking forward to working with the council and staff in continuing to drive the future success of the institute, our students and the sectors they will work in."

Wintec chief executive Mark Flowers said he was looking forward to working with Mr Harris who brings a wealth of governance and operational experience to the table, particularly in large organisations.

"Wintec is a progressive and innovative organisation, and one of New Zealand leading institutes of technology. I’m delighted Barry is familiar with the Waikato region and looking forward to his contribution and perspectives on how to further progress our organisation.

"The next few weeks will be focussed on bringing Barry up to speed on the many aspects of Wintec both in a regional, national and international sense."

Mary Cave-Palmer’s departure will be a loss to the Council, of which she has been an integral part of for the past 15 years, and chair for five years.

"I know I’m speaking on behalf of the Council, all senior management and staff of Wintec, in saying that that Mary will be missed. Her professionalism, attention to detail, sound governance and commitment to seeing Wintec prosper particularly through its campus modernisation programmes and internationalisation initiatives was unwavering," says Mr Flowers.

Ms Cave-Palmer says it has been a privilege and joy to have been part of Wintec’s governance.

"Wintec is an innovative, forward-looking organisation with hugely talented staff and excellent regional, national and international networks. It is strongly positioned to continue to have a positive impact on lives, economies and communities for many years to come."