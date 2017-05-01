Search for missing Dunedin woman Nicola Hedley

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 14:15

Search and Rescue teams are searching the Harington Point area of Dunedin for a woman missing since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Nicola Hedley, known as Nic, went missing from an address in Harington Point at around 2am on Sunday 30 April.

She was reported missing to Police yesterday evening.

Police are concerned for Nic’s welfare given the heavy rain and the less than ideal conditions at the time she went missing.

Police and Land SAR volunteers are searching Harington Point and the surrounding areas today along with friends and family.

A coastal sweep is also being carried out by surf lifesavers on IRBs.

Police ask people living in the Harington Point area to check their properties, garage and out buildings in case Nic has sought shelter in the area.

Nic is described as 36-years-old of average height and build with long dark hair shaved on one side.

Anyone with information on Nic’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.