Giants reintroduced to reserve

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 15:18

Almost 300 plants including some that will grow into massive native trees have been settled into their new homes in Tainui Reserve, Havelock North.

The weather on Sunday was perfect for planting (warm and wet), and about 25 people from the new Tainui Reserve Care Group spent a solid two hours planting kauri, kahikatea, giant redwoods and wetland plants.

The Care Group came out of the public consultation on the new Tainui Reserve Management Plan last year. It is being led by local resident and park user Graeme Jackson.

Deputy mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was in action on Sunday, providing scones as well as another pair of planting hands.

"Having a community care group for a reserve improves communication between Hastings District Council and residents, and gives us a whole range of helping hands which means we can implement planting at a faster rate. It is a great way for us all to connect," she said.

"It is a much-loved and very well used reserve and this group will help us care for it for the coming generations."