Council's major event sponsorship fund opens for applications

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 15:18

Applications for Hamilton City Council’s Major Event Sponsorship Fund are now open.

Today (1 May) marks the opening for the application period for the fund, which provides sponsorship of between $5,000 and $100,000 to event organisers.

Hamilton City Council’s General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events, Sean Murray, says a total of $384,000 is available to provide support to organisations delivering events in line with Hamilton’s objectives.

The application of the Event Sponsorship Fund will focus on larger event opportunities where exposure will reach well beyond Hamilton, delivering significant and high-value coverage and where it will attract significant numbers of visitors.

"Ideally an application will show us the event will result in exposure, promotion and economic benefit for the city as well as promoting pride and a sense of place for Hamiltonians," Mr Murray says.

Applicants interested in applying for funding need to ensure their events help to achieve the objectives and meet the criteria of Council’s Event Sponsorship Policy.

Those objectives are:

- ensuring best value from the Council’s investment, and a fair and transparent allocation process

- alignment to the Council’s economic development agenda - available on our website - which seeks to lift the city’s event profile and capability

- development of new long-term business opportunities for the city’s businesses

- establish event tourism strategies and community opportunities resulting from funded events.

- the principal criteria and guidance for sponsorship assessment include:

- aligned with the Hamilton City Council’s vision, profile, and broader strategies

- quantified/proven exposure benefits and distinctiveness for Hamilton nationally (and internationally) and across business at large

- evidence of target audience/attendance at regional/national/international levels

- generation of overnight visitation to the city

- significant number of anticipated participants and future growth potential

- utilisation of the city’s facilities and assets

- strong leverage opportunities and community support

- no existing interests and relationships that may give rise to a potential conflict of interest.

More information and details on how to apply to the fund can be found http://www.hamilton.govt.nz/our-city/cityevents/eventfunding/

Applications for the Major Event Sponsorship Fund close at 4pm on 30 June 2017.