Overnight bridge work between Jacksons and Kumara this Thu, Fri

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 15:32

Additional work on State Highway 73’s Big Wainihinihi Bridge is scheduled for Thursday night this week. The bridge is between Jacksons and Kumara.

The bridge will be closed for 50 minute intervals between 10pm and 5am, Thursday night into Friday morning, and open to traffic at the top of the hour for ten minutes.

Earlier bridge deck work took place in March and April - replacing, tightening, resurfacing and sealing as well as repairing a concrete pier.

Alternative route

The alternative route to Greymouth and Stillwater is via Lake Brunner Road: the turnoff will be well marked at Jacksons with a traffic operator on a road block and the road closures advertised at Kumara Junction with electronic signs and a traffic operator at the road block.

Map of alternative route to SH73

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for their patience while this work is completed.