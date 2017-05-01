Police name York Road crash victim

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 15:41

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash on York Road, Hastings, around 11am on April 29th 2017.

He was 54-year-old Ross Leslie Hallgarth of Hastings.

Police’s sympathies are with Mr Hallgarth’s family and friends.

Hawke’s Bay Police are grateful to the people who have come forward and provided information which may help in the investigation into a fatal car.

The second vehicle in the crash did not stop after the incident.

The vehicle was described as being a colour like dark green, from the 1990’s, in rough condition and possibly a Honda Accord.

Several people have called Police following our appeal yesterday, however, we are still yet to locate the second driver involved in the crash.

Police are very keen to speak to this person and we encourage them, and anyone else with information which may be of interest, to contact us immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hastings Police on 06 831 0700.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

-Sergeant Paul Ormerod