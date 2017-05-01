Waikato supports Auckland boat show

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 16:44

A chance to win an iPad while learning about how to stay safe out on the water is being offered at Waikato Regional Council’s site at the 2017 Hutchwilco Boat Show in Auckland this month.

The council is again teaming up with Auckland Transport harbourmasters to provide boating safety information at the Auckland Showgrounds event from 18-21 May.

"About 30 per cent of our water users travel to our region from Auckland, while about 12 per cent of the boat show’s visitors are from the Waikato," says the council’s maritime services team leader Richard Barnett.

"So it makes good sense for us to have a strong presence at the show."

Richard says the council’s particularly keen to promote the importance of wearing a lifejacket and of servicing inflatables to ensure they will work properly if people end up in the water.

"Our harbourmasters will be able to show people what to check for when servicing their inflatable lifejackets as well as showing them what a good-fitting lifejacket looks like."

Visitors to the council’s site (number Ex45) will also be able to get information on the free MarineMate phone app which includes tides and other safety-related information for boaties.

And they can go into the draw to win an iPad if they enter the council’s MarineMate competition.

"Basically, the boat show is a great opportunity to get up to date safety information and see the very latest technology and equipment that the boating world has to offer," says Richard.

For more information about the show, please visit www.boatshow.co.nz.