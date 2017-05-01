Man in custody following Pages Road incident in Christchurch

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 17:31

Canterbury Police have a 46-year-old man in custody following an incident on Pages Road this afternoon.

At approximately 2:50pm, a number of people reported seeing a man with a firearm.

The ‘firearm’ was an imitation pistol.

The offender was seen walking on Pages Road and stood in front of a car demanding the driver get out.

The driver got out of the car and disarmed the offender, at which point members of the public assisted with apprehending him.

Police arrived and the offender was immediately taken into custody.

He is now receiving medical attention.

Police are speaking with those involved and ask any further witnesses to please contact Christchurch Police Station 03 363 7400.

Charges are yet to be laid while the investigation is ongoing.