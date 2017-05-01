Name release of the man killed in quad bike crash in Waimate

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 17:42

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a quad bike crash at the junction of Hakataramea Highway and Shearers Hill Road, Waimate, just before midnight on Friday 28th April 2017.

He was 46-year-old Paul Stephen Dee of Waimate.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Dee’s family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.