Name release of the man killed in quad bike crash in Waimate

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a quad bike crash at the junction of Hakataramea Highway and Shearers Hill Road, Waimate, just before midnight on Friday 28th April 2017.
He was 46-year-old Paul Stephen Dee of Waimate.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Dee’s family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.
