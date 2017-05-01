Pedestrian hit by car in Gisborne named

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 17:52

Police can now release the name of the pedestrian who died in hospital on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Makauri, Gisborne, on Friday night.

She was 25-year-old Jaymee Ihipera Watson, of Gisborne.

Police extend their thoughts to Jaymee's family and friends at this difficult time.

The Police Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate what happened.