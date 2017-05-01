Pedestrian hit by car in Gisborne named

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the pedestrian who died in hospital on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Makauri, Gisborne, on Friday night.
She was 25-year-old Jaymee Ihipera Watson, of Gisborne.
Police extend their thoughts to Jaymee's family and friends at this difficult time.
The Police Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate what happened.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.