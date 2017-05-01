Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 17:56

Police are currently at the scene of a crash in Glenfield Road, Glenfield.

The crash happened at around 4.30pm.

The crash is outside the mall and the northbound side of the road is closed and will be for some time.

A car has hit a pedestrian.

One person is in a serious condition.

Two other people have minor to moderate injuries.

It is not known at this stage whether the pedestrian is the badly injured person.

Motorists are asked to the avoid the area.

A further update will be provided later this evening.