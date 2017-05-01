Road cleared following Glenfield crash

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 20:40

The road has been cleared following the crash on Glenfield Road, Glenfield, earlier this afternoon.

A car has gone through a traffic light and hit a group of pedestrians and a bus.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, however they were assessed as having minor to moderate injuries once they arrived at hospital.

A stationary bus was also hit by the car in this crash.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No one has been charged or arrested at this time.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience during this time.