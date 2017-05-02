Expressway closed at Pokeno following crash

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 08:41

The Waikato Expressway has been closed in both directions at Pokeno following a one vehicle crash which occurred at approximately 6:40am.

Two people have received critical injuries and one person has received serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the road will be closed until at least midday with diversions in place through Pokeno.

We thank motorists in advance for their patience.