Entries open for community awards in Tauranga and Western BoP

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 09:01

The once a year opportunity to celebrate and recognise local volunteers has arrived in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

Entries for both the Trustpower Tauranga Community Awards and Trustpower Western Bay of Plenty Community Awards are now open. Independently run in partnership with the Tauranga City and Western Bay of Plenty District Councils, the Awards are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make their community a better place to live.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless says volunteers play an essential role in keeping Tauranga a thriving city.

"Voluntary groups and community organisations are the very essence of a city and are just as important, if not more important, than physical infrastructure. When you become part of a voluntary organisation you become part of the community and part of improving the city’s wellbeing.

The Trustpower Community awards provide recognition of groups who contribute to making our community a special place and give encouragement to their roles and goals.

Entering groups into the awards lets the public know about the work of many groups that might otherwise be taken for granted or not even known about. It also allows the groups to learn about other organisations with similar community aims. You don’t need to win to get something out of the awards, just being nominated is also recognition in itself," he says.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber says the district is brimming with talented and enthusiastic volunteers who deserve recognition.

"The Western Bay of Plenty District is such a diverse community, with so many talented, creative and caring people and community groups are truly the backbone of our community.

Unfortunately sometimes the great work of community organisations can go unnoticed and the Trustpower Western Bay of Plenty District Community Awards are a chance for groups to receive the recognition they deserve.

I would encourage every group out there in the community that are diligently working away to enter - it’s a chance to be recognised and celebrated by your community for the hard work you do," he says.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves. Entry Forms are available from Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Abbie Siely on 0800 87 11 11 extension 8153.

Entries close Friday 30 June, 2017.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Education and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip for two representatives to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards, taking place in Queenstown in April 2018.

Last year’s Supreme Winner was Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club Inc. for Tauranga, and Omokoroa Community Skate Group for Western Bay of Plenty.