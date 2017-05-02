A colder way to start your day

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 09:24

It's certainly a colder morning across New Zealand this morning with frosty areas, mostly in the south, and temperatures as low as 4 degrees around Waikato.

The problem with overnight lows in New Zealand (and our daytime highs sometimes) is that others use one temperature to measure a region - usually taken at an airport.

However most of our main centres have a big range of 8:30am temperatures with a several degree spread depending on if you're coastal, inland, in a valley, on a hill, have sunshine on your property already etc.

So a cold to cold-ish start to the day - things warm up a bit for most this afternoon but tonight may be cold for many still too.

Wednesday looks warmer - the next cold change arrives nationwide over Thursday and Friday.