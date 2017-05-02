Explore the Asian face of Islam in New Zealand

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 09:52

An insight into the lives of Muslims living in New Zealand is on offer at TaupÅ Museum from this weekend, with the launch of a new exhibition.

The Crescent Moon: The Asian Face of Islam in New Zealand combines the experiences of Muslims living here, including recent immigrants and those who were born in New Zealand. It was created by renowned photographer Ans Westra and writer Adrienne Jansen, who travelled around the country talking to Muslims living their everyday lives.

Ms Jansen said the exhibition was about their stories, ways of life and challenges.

"Today ordinary peace-loving Muslims face unusual challenges in finding acceptance and mutual respect based on understanding. The Crescent Moon: the Asian Face of Islam in New Zealand is designed to further encourage that understanding."

The exhibition explores Muslim New Zealanders’ relationship with the media, identity and faith.

The exhibition has been developed by Asia New Zealand Foundation with support from PATAKA Art + Museum.

The Crescent Moon will run from May 6 to June 12. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and is free for TaupÅ residents and all children.