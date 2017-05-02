Six charged in Blenheim methamphetamine investigation

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 11:55

Early this morning Marlborough Police executed six search warrants in Blenheim as part of an investigation into an organised methamphetamine supply network.

Six men, aged between 19 and 38 years-old, have been arrested and charged with various class A and class C drug related charges including dealing, possession, possession for supply, possession of instruments and possession of prescribed medicines.

They are set to appear in Marlborough District Court this afternoon.

Recovered in the searches were various amounts of drug substances including methamphetamine, cannabis and liquid steroid.

$6,000 in cash was also located.

A considerable amount of drug harm has been prevented across the Marlborough area thanks to this investigation and the arrests made today.

Marlborough Police is committed to reducing harm in our community and will continue to investigate and act against organised criminal groups operating in our area.

We encourage anyone who may have any information relating to drug related offending to contact Police.

You can do so in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police isn’t in a position to comment further.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan: