Volunteers needed to help make Auckland events world-renowned

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 12:13

- The search is on for volunteers to help out with Auckland’s calendar of major events.

- Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development is looking for Aucklanders aged 15 and over to volunteer.

- More than 3800 volunteers helped make the World Masters Games 2017 a success.

- Next up, more than 150 volunteers are needed to be city ambassadors during the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017.

- The volunteers will provide directions, city information, fanzone, fan trail and games information to visitors in Auckland for the rugby, who are expected to number more than 34,000.

- Photo credit: World Masters Games 2017, photography by Gareth Cooke.

The search is on for volunteers to help make Auckland’s calendar of major events major successes, with more than 150 people needed to be city ambassadors for the 34,500 visitors expected here for the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017.

Auckland has just wrapped up the World Masters Games 2017, with more than 3,800 volunteers helping make the 10-day tournament an event to remember for its 28,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

IMGA President Kai Holm declared the WMG2017 the best games ever, and singled out the Auckland volunteers as a key group for making the event fantastic.

In June and July, a further 20,500 international and 14,000 Kiwi visitors are expected in Auckland for the Series, and Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) is on the look-out for people keen to get involved.

ATEED is accepting applications from people aged 15 and over to be city ambassadors during the Series, as well as those keen to work on Auckland’s home-grown events later in the year.

"Our volunteers play an integral part in events in Auckland running smoothly, making visitors to Auckland feel welcome and informed, and injecting a truly local flavour into the experience of going to an event or spending time here in TÄmaki Makaurau," says ATEED Head of Major Events, Charmaine Ngarimu.

"We’re really proud of our events volunteers and city ambassadors. If you’re a visitor anywhere, there’s something very special about being able to connect with friendly locals, who can share their knowledge and enthusiasm for their home with you.

"We get people from all walks of life, including a lot of international students, generously giving their time and energy to help make Auckland a great place to live, work, study and visit. If you’re enthusiastic and passionate about exciting events and everything Auckland, we want to hear from you," says Charmaine Ngarimu.

City ambassadors for the Series will be positioned at key locations around Auckland to provide directions, city information, fanzone, fan trail and games information to visitors here for the rugby.

They will be required for shifts on 23, 24 and 25 June and 7, 8 and 9 July, from 10am - 6pm (with a possibility of split shifts, 10am-2pm and 2pm-6pm).

General events volunteers help out with the Auckland Lantern, Diwali and Pasifika festivals, TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival, and fan day for events like the ITM Auckland SuperSprint. Some will help with the Queens Wharf Auckland Fanzone, regional fanzones and Auckland Fan Trail planned for the Series.

The volunteer time commitment is flexible. Some volunteers might work one four-hour shift during an event, while others might work multiple shifts every day of the event, as their time allows.

Roles can include being festival ambassadors, providing event information, assisting with workshops, and managing lost children tents.

Volunteers receive snacks, meals or meal vouchers (depending on the length of their shifts) and a certificate of participation. A t-shirt is provided for some events. (Series city ambassadors will receive a shell jacket and a cap or beanie.)

A routine Ministry of Justice check is required for all volunteers and is part of the application process.

To volunteer as a city ambassador for the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017, go to https://volunteernet.org.nz/event/dhl-new-zealand-lions-series-2017. To volunteer for other ATEED-delivered Auckland events, go to https://volunteernet.org.nz/event/auckland-major-events.