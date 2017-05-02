Police seeking information on stolen Ford Falcon

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 12:35

Police are asking for the assistance of the public to locate a classic Ford Falcon that was stolen from a farm shed in Mossburn, Southland.

The vehicle was taken sometime between 3pm on 8 April 2017 and 6pm on 1 May 2017.

It is described as being a bronze 1971 Ford Falcon XY, registration FS1149, in mint condition.

Anyone who has information that could assist Police in locating the vehicle, or identifying who took it, is asked to please call the Lumsden Police Station on (03) 248 9089 and quote file reference number 170501/5803.