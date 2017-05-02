Helicopter goes down in Pauatahanui Inlet, Porirua

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 12:57

Emergency services are responding to reports of a helicopter going down in the Pauatahanui Inlet, Porirua this morning.

Police were notified of the incident at around 11.40am and have responded along with Fire, Ambulance and Coastguard services.

It is believed there was one person on board the aircraft and they have been accounted for and are being assisted out of the water.

The helicopter pilot is not believed to be injured.