Working towards influencing attitudes - Police

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 13:27

This week, New Zealand Police and Australian Federal Police are co-hosting the 8th Australasian Drug and Alcohol Strategy Conference (ADASC) in Wellington.

ADASC is held every two years to bring together experts in law enforcement, public health, and government to highlight and strengthen key partnerships in relation to alcohol and other drugs.

The conference theme for 2017 is Influencing Attitudes - how can thinking and behaviour towards alcohol and drug use be changed?.

"It’s well known that the abuse of alcohol and drugs is a significant driver of crime and harm in our communities," says NZ Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

"Prevention and education must be a key focus for all of us; law enforcement and public health working together with government and local partners will have the greatest impact on reducing the harm experienced by our communities."

"ADASC provides an opportunity to get the right people in the room together to discuss this important issue."

Listening to other stakeholders in the community is important if we are to address the significant issues that drive drug-related crime, AFP Commissioner Andrew Colvin says.

"We cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem and that’s why we need to consider alternative approaches that result in safer and healthier communities."

ADASC 2017 seeks to strengthen the partnerships between law enforcement, health practitioners, academics and policy makers at a local, national and international level; bringing people together to examine, review, assess, share and learn from each other.

The conference will see a number internationally-recognised speakers presenting on a broad range of topics.

Keynote speakers include:

Professor Sally Casswell, Co-director of the SHORE and Whariki Research Centre, College of Health at Massey University

Tony Saggers, Head of Drugs Threat and Intelligence, UK National Crime Agency

Mark Moore, Hauser Professor for Non-profit Organisations and Faculty Chair of the Hauser Centre for Non-profit Organisations at Harvard University

Judge Andrew Becroft, Children’s Commissioner.

There will also be a number of panel sessions which will cover the following topics:

International Debate on Cannabis

Harmful Drinking Culture - How can we change it?

Drug and Alcohol Testing in the Workplace - What Looks Good?