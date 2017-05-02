Gelberger death investigation: Police appeal for fishermen to come forward

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 14:21

Police investigating the death of Leslie Gelberger, who went missing during a regular swim on Thursday 20 April, are appealing for two men who were seen fishing in a dinghy on that morning, to contact investigators.

The body of Mr Gelberger was found on Friday 21 April.

Enquiries have been ongoing since that time, with Police looking at the possibility that Mr Gelberger was struck by a boat.

Detectives are building a timeline of Mr Gelberger’s movements and the path he took for his swim.

He is thought to have begun his swim just after 10am from Narrow Neck Beach.

He is thought to have swum out across Cheltenham Beach, towards North Head, with the intention of coming to shore again at Devonport.

At this stage of the enquiry Police believe Mr Gelberger was struck by a vessel as he approached North Head.

Mr Gelberger failed to return home from his swim and was reported missing.

A search was launched and this involved an Auckland Harbour Master boat.

At 12.05pm staff on-board the Harbour Master boat came across two men fishing in a small, white, fibreglass dinghy, powered by a seagull outboard engine.

The two men were fishing off Takapuna Head, and told the Harbour Master staff that they had seen a swimmer earlier that morning.

Police need to speak further to the two men in the dinghy about the swimmer that they saw.

To be clear, the fishing dinghy is not believed to be the vessel that has struck Mr Gelberger.

Several members of the public have already come forward to Police with information.

Police would also like to hear from anyone else who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6406.