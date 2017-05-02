Police name man who died in Buller River crash

|
Police are now able to confirm the name of the man who died after his car crashed into the Buller River on Saturday Evening, April 29.
He was 40 year old Jeremy Carnahan, of Marlborough.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Carnahan's family and friends at this difficult time.
