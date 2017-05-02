Thankyou Payroll gifts $10,000 to The Wellington Boys’ and Girls’ Institute

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 13:51

There were happy faces at The Wellington Boys’ and Girls’ Institute (BGI) when Thankyou Charitable Trust gifted $10K to their Challenge for Change programme.

Thankyou Charitable Trust is the philanthropic arm of Thankyou Payroll. Thankyou Payroll has since its inception adopted a social enterprise business model putting purpose before profit. The software company offers kiwi businesses an easy payroll solution, and at the same time donates 25 cents from its payment subsidy to Thankyou Charitable Trust, which offers grants to community groups.

"We usually use a participatory model to distribute the funds," says Thankyou Charitable Trust trustee Amanda Burgess, "meaning the recipients of the last grant round come together and decide who will be the recipients of the next grants."

"However, at our annual AGM, our trustees participate in a ‘giving circle’, where they each bring one issue that is important to them, and through conversation we pinpoint one collective issue. We then look into who is providing the right services to help address it. This time we came to BGI and the important work they do."

For BGI the grant will go a long way to helping with the Challenge for Change program which is an early intervention Mentoring Programme for children age 9 - 13 years old.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Thankyou Charitable Trust for their generosity. When I first got the call out of the blue I thought $500 that’s great but when they turned up with a cheque for $10,000 … well speechless!" says BGI Director of Youth and Community Projects Ross Davis.

Thankyou Payroll is the primary funder of the Thankyou Charitable Trust. As Thankyou Payroll grows, so do its donation amounts, and so do Thankyou Charitable Trust (TYCT) grants. Last year TYCT were able to increase the maximum grant amount from $2000 to $3000.

"Thankyou Payroll has a triple bottom line approach: we offer a free payroll service for our clients, we support the wider community via Thankyou Charitable Trust, and we are aiming to provide returns on investment via dividends for our shareholders. It’s a business model that makes sense to us," says Thankyou Payroll CEO Christina Bellis.