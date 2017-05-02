Search continues for Nic Headley in Dunedin

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 15:05

Around 40 to 50 people are assisting Police in the search for Dunedin woman Nicola Headley, known as Nic, reported missing on Sunday.

The Otakou Marae is being used as the base for the search, and Police are grateful for the support and assistance of the local marae and iwi representatives.

Senior Constable Toni Wall, Iwi Liaison Officer, says: "It’s great to see the community rallying around, and the aroha and manaakitanga shown by locals supporting the family and being out there looking for Nic."

The search involves Police staff, LandSAR volunteers, and a host of local people from North and South Otago, all of whom are being fed and supported by the marae.

Sergeant Nathan White, in charge of the search effort, says Police have been thankful the community's generosity and local knowledge, and are looking at utilising them for a flyer drop in mailboxes.

The search is centred around the area where she was last seen - Harington Point.

Coastguard and the local surf lifesaving club have also been asked to assist.

Anyone who has any information on where Nic might be is asked to contact Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.