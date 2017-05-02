Reid's Farm temporarily closed to overnight campers

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 14:50

Reid’s Farm has been closed to campers until October 1 for site maintenance, but will reopen temporarily later this year to accommodate DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017 supporters.

The popular camping site north of TaupÅ is currently managed by a reserve management plan adopted in 1997 that allows short term camping in specific areas for certain parts of the year. Closing the reserve is consistent with this plan that states Reid's Farm should be closed to campers from May 1 to September 30 each year.

While the reserve is closed to campers, day visitors are permitted to visit the reserve and pedestrian access will not be restricted while maintenance work is taking place. The toilet block will also remain open and maintained for visitors to use.

Park operations manager Andrew Moor said as well as completing maintenance, the closure period will be used to improve pedestrian and vehicle access around the reserve.

"We’ll be undertaking some weed control and will fell a number of wilding pines, as well as continuing wetland planting that was started last winter.

"Roads, tracks and parking areas will also be graded and we’ll look at how we can improve the way people get around the reserve by connecting the upper and lower camping areas with pedestrian tracks."

Mr Moor said the lower section of Reid’s Farm will be reopened temporarily to accommodate DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017 supporters who will pass through the district in campervans throughout June and July. Exact dates will be confirmed closer to the time.

A review of the Reid’s Farm Management Plan took place earlier this year with the community being given an opportunity to have their say. The hearing of public submissions will take place from May 8 to 10 before an updated plan is adopted in August.