Operational Review into Port Hills fires announced

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 15:30

Statement from Leigh Deuchars, Director, Office of the Chief Executive, New Zealand Fire Service

A formal operational review into the Port Hills fires will be conducted between the New Zealand Fire Service and the two Rural Fire Authorities involved in leading the response to the fire. The review will begin in early May 2017, and take approximately two months to complete an initial report.

The review will focus on the response to the fire and make recommendations for any actions that can enhance how fire services carry out their duties and service to their communities in the future.

The review will be led by an independent expert which will help ensure that the review findings are objectively assessed. We are pleased to announce that Alan Goodwin from Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) in Melbourne will be leading the review panel. Alan is currently the Manager International Programs for the National Resource Sharing Centre, AFAC, in Australia. He has spent over 25 years in the forest, fire and Emergency Management industry.

Terms of Reference Confirmed

The Terms of Reference for the review have now been confirmed by all agencies who responded to the fire and will be involved in the joint review. The Terms of Reference establishes guidelines for what the review will investigate, how this will be carried out and who will be involved. View the Terms of Reference for more information.

Timing

A review cannot begin until a fire is out to ensure all lessons from the start through to the end of the fire are captured, and operational debriefs have been held.

We understand Christchurch and Selwyn residents affected by the Port Hills fires are anxious to know more information about this review and its recommendations. We want to assure the community that we are committed to carrying out this review in a thorough and timely manner and making its findings available.