Name release for the body found near Te Puru Forks

Police can now confirm the body found near Te Puru Forks, Thames, on Wednesday April 26th was Ann Louise Bunning.
The 56-year-old was last seen at the Te Puru Holiday Park on January 30th 2017.
Police’s thoughts are with her family and friends.
Her death has been referred to the Coroner.
