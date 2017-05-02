Wellington Police attended SH1 crash

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 16:11

Wellington Police are attending a crash on the north bound slow lane of State Highway One, at the Aotea Quay on-ramp.

A van has collided with the barrier, causing significant damage to the barrier.

Two people have been taken to hospital for assessment, with minor injuries.

The van has been towed.

Lane one will remain closed but three lanes are now open.

Traffic is moving through but motorists should remain patient while the delays are cleared.