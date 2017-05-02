Gisborne truck crash- traffic urged to avoid Russell Street

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently attending a crash where a truck has hit a pedestrian on Russell Street Gisborne at about 3pm today
Russell Street is currently cordoned off at the intersections of Russell Street and Richardson Avenue, and Russell Street and Fox Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
When more information comes to hand it will be shared with media.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.