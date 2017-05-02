Electrical vehicles focus of Waikato fleet management day

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 16:31

Electrical vehicles (EVs) are seen as one of the key roads to a more environmentally sustainable future.

There will be a strong focus of using EVs as a business fleet option at the latest Waikato Fleet Management Day being organised by the regional council on behalf of the Waikato Regional Road Safety Education group.

The event will be on Thursday 18 May between 9.15am and 3pm in the Don Rowlands Centre at Karapiro Domain. Two of the latest leading edge Tesla EVs - the Model S P60 and the Model X - will be on display. The regional council’s own EV - the eGolf - will also be there, along with other EVs and hybrid vehicles.

"Waikato Regional Council is playing a leading role in driving the discussion on changing to more environmentally and economically sustainable work vehicle fleets in the region," said road safety co-ordinator Monique Haines.

The theme of the day is ‘The Right Direction’ and it will have a strong focus on electrical vehicles as one of the right steps forward for organisations to consider.

Speakers will include EV expert Sigurd Magnusson as well as representatives from the vehicle and fleet management sectors, the NZ Transport Agency, police, Waikato University, a 3D animator and the council.

Media are welcome to attend.

Media contacts:

Monique Haines

Road safety coordinator

Waikato Regional Council

021 817 582

Stephen Ward

senior communications advisor (media)

Waikato Regional Council

07 859 0782 or 021 756 310