Dunedin Police investigate aggravated robbery

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 16:41

At approximately 10.40am today, Tuesday 2 May, Police were notified of an aggravated robbery at the On the Spot Halfway Bush Convenience Store on the corner of Ashmore Street and Tairei Road.

The man entered the store, presented a rifle at the shop employee and made off with an unknown amount of cash and tobacco.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in this robbery.

Police believe the man, whose face was covered, left in a silver hatchback which was last seen in the area at 10.50am.

The man is described as having a medium build wearing a distinctive grey hoody with a circular emblem on the chest.

Please see the attached photos.

It is likely the offender is looking to sell the tobacco at discounted rates.

Anyone who is offered tobacco at a discounted rate is asked to come forward.

In addition, anyone with any information on this matter is asked to come forward.

Information can be reported anonymously to Detective Sergeant Leigh at Dunedin Police Station on (03) 471 4800 or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Nik Leigh.