Update on the clearing of the Manawatu Gorge slips

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 16:55

The NZ Transport Agency says contractors are making good progress on clearing the Manawatu Gorge road slip, with 2,000m3 cubic metres of material having been removed from a large slip, since the road was closed last Monday night.

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says once the material is removed, net fencing will be put up to stabilise the slip face.

While the gorge is closed for slip removal contractors will be carrying out routine maintenance works, to improve driver experience once the gorge is open.

It’s still expected that the gorge road will reopen by 18 May.

With the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road being alternative routes, motorists are also being reminded to be patient and drive to the conditions, with reports of dangerous driver behaviour on the Saddle Road, such as passing on blind curves.

People can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).