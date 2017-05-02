PhD graduate takes expertise to Rotorua

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 17:09

Dr Stefanie Maslek relocated to New Zealand from Germany to complete a PhD and now calls Rotorua home.

Dr Maslek, 29, received a PhD in Chemistry on Monday from the University of Auckland at its Autumn Graduation ceremonies.

She is thrilled to have found a position as a scientist at the Scion Crown Research Institute in Rotorua, where she will contribute to research on bio-based and renewable plastics.

"I always had a passion for science and in particular chemistry. So after finishing a Master’s degree I knew I wanted to do more research and contribute to a field with so many things still to explore. I am very grateful that the University of Auckland accepted me into the PhD programme."

Stefanie is one of 137 students to graduate with doctorates in this week’s graduation ceremonies, which are being held from May 1 to 5. Overall 5,829 graduands will receive a total of 6,308 qualifications.

Stefanie made the most of her time at the University by getting involved in numerous clubs, and competing in swimming.

"I was a member of the Canoe Club, Tramping Club, Rock and Alpine Club, Strength and Powerlifting Association and the Underwater Club, which is my favourite as you can still be a member without being a student anymore."

Her thesis topic was the "Synthesis and Reactivity Studies of Main Group Corrole Complexes".

"Basically I made new chemical compounds and studied what they look like and how they behave."