Committee focuses on Urban Development Authorities and SeaChange

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 17:19

The implementation of SeaChange - Tai Timu Tai Pari Hauraki Gulf Marine Spatial Plan, and the council’s draft submission on the government’s proposed Urban Development Authorities went before the Planning Committee today.

Also discussed was the council’s endorsement of the high level project plan to redevelop Henderson Town Centre and the Global Street Design Guide.

On Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) Chris Darby, Planning Committee Chair, said that proposed UDAs would affect Auckland more than any other territorial authority.

"There is a lot of potential in having UDAs if the government can get it right but there is still a long way to go.

"There are serious concerns about the erosion of public participation signalled in the discussion document, the ability for our communities to have their say and be heard on potential developments. I do not believe that is what they would want.

"It would be disappointing if the government went down the track of weakening public participation and marginalising territorial authorities by making decisions on what is publically notified. We want to avoid a risk of railroading things through," says Councillor Darby.

The meeting agenda is available on Auckland Council’s website and minutes will be added once confirmed. This meeting was also webcast on the council’s website and items are available on demand.

Items 1-8 were administrative items, excluding public and local board input which is summarised below.

Item 5: Public Input

Greater Auckland presented to the Committee on the Congestion Free Network 2.0.

Item 6: Local Board Input

The Henderson-Massey Local Board presented on the Henderson High Level Project Plan this was included as part of item 12 below.

Item 9: Initial assessment of the SeaChange - Tai Timu Tai Pari marine spatial plan for the Hauraki Gulf

Following three years of work by an independent Stakeholder Working Group, the SeaChange - Tai Timu Tai Pari Marine Spatial Plan for the Hauraki Gulf has been presented to various agencies for their consideration.

SeaChange is a non-statutory document. It recommends five initiatives with a number of objectives and management actions to meet its broad vision of ensuring that the Hauraki Gulf is vibrant with life, its mauri strong, productive, and supporting healthy and prosperous communities.

Auckland Council has shared goals for the Hauraki Gulf and four of the five initiatives are directly relevant to council’s statutory responsibilities. The Committee acknowledged the shared vision and intent of SeaChange.

It also directed the council group to report to the Environment and Community Committee within four months on implementation of the plan, a proposed work programme, options for collaboration with other agencies, including the Hauraki Gulf Forum, and on a terms of reference for an Auckland Council SeaChange political reference group.

The initial membership of the Political Reference Group will consist of the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Planning and Environment and Community Committees, the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Wayne Walker and a member of IMSB.

The full SeaChange plan can be viewed at seachange.org.nz

Item 10: Auckland Council draft submission on Urban Development Authorities Discussion Document

The Committee approved Auckland Council’s draft submission to the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment’s Urban Development Authorities Discussion Document.

Overall, the council’s draft submission supports in principle the establishment of urban development authorities but has raised significant concerns with some aspects, including:

- the composition and powers of urban development authorities (UDA)

- the processes outlined for the development of a UDA

- the nature of new urban development that could arise if UDAs are not sufficiently responsive to the legislative, planning, environmental and infrastructure context in which they would sit.

Generally, the council notes that many of the suggested tools intended for UDAs’ use are already available to local authorities.

It does not believe that the proposed tools, processes, and interventions will address the underlying constraints that presently hold urban development back.

The council does not support proposals that would allow the strategic objectives of a UDA in a project area to override a territorial authority’s strategic decision making at the city and regional level. This includes proposals that would conflict with the urban growth strategy contained in the Auckland Unitary Plan and the Auckland Plan.

The committee report summarises the council’s response here and the full Auckland Council draft submission is available here.

Submissions close on 19 May. Cabinet will decide in mid-2017 whether or not to proceed with drafting a Bill.

Item 11: Endorsement of Global Street Design Guide

The Committee endorsed the vision and principles of the Global Street Design Guide.

It is the work of the Global Designing Cities Initiative, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the organisation led by the former Mayor of New York.

Their new design guide provides an approach centred on streets that prioritise people and public transport and includes a number of Auckland shared spaces as case studies for best practice. Auckland Transport is working on a local Auckland version that will be based on the vision and principles of the international design guide.

The Committee’s endorsement will allow Auckland to continue its support of the Global Designing Cities Initiative and acknowledge its contributions to the Guide.

Item 12: Panuku Unlock Henderson - High Level Project Plan

The Committee endorsed the High Level Project Plan for Henderson Metropolitan Centre and the surrounding areas, known as Unlock Henderson.

Panuku Development Auckland outlined key projects and initiatives to fulfil its vision for Henderson to develop as an urban eco centre. The High Level Project Plan explores opportunities to revitalise a number of council-owned sites, as well as partnership opportunities with central Government and the private sector.

More information is available on the Panuku website. A copy of the High Level Project Plan is attached to the committee agenda item.