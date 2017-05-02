Traffic congestion investigation brought forward

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 18:12

Ongoing community frustration with congestion at Norman Smith Street will see TaupÅ District Council fast-track an investigation into traffic movements through the northern part of TaupÅ’s CBD.

The 2017/18 Annual Plan includes $100,000 to explore options to remedy traffic congestion. Investigations were to start after July 1 this year but operational services group manager Kevin Strongman said that had now been brought forward.

"We’re aware there is a lot of frustration for motorists who often find themselves in queues of traffic at intersections such as Norman Smith Street and the Spa Road roundabout. Community feedback has suggested a number of solutions such as a second bridge across the Waikato River, and while this option has been raised in past reports it comes with a cost of up to $30 million.

"We want to find out as quickly as possible all of the contributing factors to these congestion issues and identify the best solutions, all the while being mindful of the cost to ratepayers of any remedial projects."

Mr Strongman said a traffic consultant will be engaged to identify options and look into traffic movement as well as factoring in projected population and visitor growth. He expected the investigation’s findings would be delivered to council within six months, with options for the council to consider for inclusion in the next Long-term Plan which comes into effect in July next year.