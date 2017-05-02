Announcement on pre-feasibility study hailed as step forward

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 18:32

A Trust formed last year with the object of accelerating the Multi-Purpose Arena/Stadium is throwing its support behind today’s announcement that work is about to begin on a pre-feasibility study for the inner-city Arena.

"We are thrilled to see some forward momentum", says chair Barry Maister. "We would like to congratulate both Minister Brownlee and the Mayor on today’s announcement and offer to help in any way that we can".

The Trust was established generated by a desire to have Christchurch return to its position as a centre for major events. The Trusts purpose is to act as an advocate both for the inner-city facility and a supporting major events strategy.

"Over the last 15 months we have been in discussions with a wide range of groups (both sports and other potential users) who share the vision of having a world class facility in the heart of our city. It is our belief that the end goal should be a high-tech, high use, covered, landmark facility which ensures maximum utilisation and will bring significant economic benefit to the city."

The Trust hopes to share what it has learnt to date, along with their high-level concept design, with the Christchurch Stadium Trust who is leading the study.

"We’ve done a significant amount of work which we would love to share, and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that the northern part of the South Island gets the facility that it needs and deserves.