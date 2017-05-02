Body of missing Dunedin woman found

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 20:06

Statement by Sergeant Richard Panting.

Police can confirm they have today located the body of missing Dunedin woman Nicola Hedley.

Police’s thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

In regards to the search effort, Police would like to offer their sincere thanks to everyone who has assisted over the last couple of days.

Today Police resumed searching for Miss Hedley in the Harrington Point area.

Up to 60 volunteers from Land Search and Rescue teams from North Otago, Catlins and Balclutha have assisted, as well as the Coastguard and specialist search and rescue dogs.

Police would also like to say a special thank you to Otakou Marae, who generously provided support and assistance to Police as well as searching the Harrington Point area.

The family of Miss Hedley have asked Police to put out a statement on their behalf:

Today we were saddened by the news that the search teams found the body of our beautiful girl Nic.

We are so grateful for everyone's support and the hard work that went into the search effort.

As a family unit we are devastated, but we are strong and we can get through this together.

We ask for privacy at this time of sadness so we can deal with our loss.