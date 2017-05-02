Bunnings announces recall of Moretti oil column heaters

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 21:20

Statement from Jacqui Coombes, Bunnings General Manager, New Zealand:

Bunnings would like to make customers aware that it is recalling the Moretti 5 and 11 Fin Oil Column Heaters, models MO-WWM6-5 and MC35B2.

The Moretti 5 Fin Oil Column Heater is being recalled following a number of reports of oil leaking from this heater in New Zealand, including one instance of oil reportedly spraying from the heater.

We are also voluntarily recalling the Moretti 11 Fin Oil Column Heater in New Zealand as a precautionary measure following reports from a number of customers in Australia of oil having leaked and in some instances sprayed. We want to make sure customers are aware that there is a risk that these heaters could rupture when turned on and allow hot oil to spray out, with the potential to cause scalding and burns.

We urge customers to stop using these heaters immediately and return them to the nearest Bunnings store for a full refund.

As we continue our investigations into the causes of these issues, as a further precaution we have stopped selling all oil column heaters that are exclusive to Bunnings, which includes the Moretti and Click brands, while we undertake additional testing on all models. We believe this is important for the peace of mind of customers.

The safety of customers and our team is absolutely our top priority and we encourage customers to call 0800 111 727 to report any concerns. Customers can also visit our website (www.bunnings.co.nz) for updates and further information as we continue to investigate this matter.