Counties Manukau Police search for Timothy Watkins

Tuesday, 2 May, 2017 - 22:16

Counties Manakau Police are seeking sightings of 58-year-old Timothy John Watkins.

Mr Watkins was last heard from on the morning of Monday 1 May, when he advised a family member he was going for a ride on his motorbike.

He is yet to return.

Police have made inquiries with family and friends, however, no one has reported seeing or hearing from him.

Mr Watkins rides a grey 2015 Triumph Thunderbird Storm (ABS) registration A9ZDH, similar to the one in the attached photo.

Mr Watkins is approximately 178cm tall.

It is thought he may be in the Clarks Beach area.

Mr Watkins family is concerned for his safety and ask anyone who has seen him to come forward.

Police ask anyone who has seen Mr Watkins - photo attached - or a bike matching this description to call Manakau Police Station on (09) 261 1300.