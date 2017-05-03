Serious crash on Riverton-Wallacetown Highway

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway (State Highway 99).
The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 5.45am.
A detour is in place at Waimatuku Bush Road.
There is no information on injuries at this stage.
