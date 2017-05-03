Otago Polytechnic celebrates International Day of the Midwife

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 09:10

Otago Polytechnic’s School of Midwifery is embracing celebrations for this Friday’s "International Day of the Midwife".

In Dunedin, Midwifery students and staff will attend a celebratory shared morning tea at the Otago Museum Reserve. Mothers and families are invited to join with midwives to celebrate the day. Pippity Pop, the balloon lady, will entertain the children while all will share morning tea.

Megan Walker is a Senior Lecturer at Otago Polytechnic’s School of Midwifery, as well as the Chairperson for NZ College of Midwives Otago. She says the key message for Friday is that supporting midwives supports women, mothers and families.

"Investing in maternity services and the midwifery workforce is an investment in the wellbeing of New Zealand now and in the future. It is evident in media reports that women are increasingly worried about the under resourcing of midwifery services in New Zealand and would like more priority given to the profession" she says.

In Wellington, Otago Polytechnic midwifery students will take part in a picnic rally at Parliament Gardens in support of midwives. They’ll have placards, balloons and banners on hand to show their support for the profession.