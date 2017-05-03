Water New Zealand has launched first National Water Survey

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 10:16

Tauranga City Council’s Chief Executive, Garry Poole, wants to encourage people to complete the survey (www.nzwatersurvey.co.nz) that is aimed at helping councils and water utilities around New Zealand to better understand customer needs.

In New Zealand, as well as internationally, many factors are placing pressure on every aspect of the water industry including aging infrastructure and increasing urbanisation. There has also been extensive media coverage over the past year on issues ranging from water quality in Havelock North, droughts, infrastructure capacity, investment to meet growth demands and the environment.

Understanding the attitudes, priorities and perceptions of consumers is critical to developing a comprehensive and robust sustainable water policy for New Zealand. As a means of achieving this, Water New Zealand is undertaking a national survey that will engage with a diverse cross-section of society and gather data and opinions on a number of water-related topics. The survey will provide unique insight into what New Zealanders think about water use, customer service, water quality, price and payment, and what is important for the future of water.

Ultimately, the exercise will aim to encourage more conversations around water and raise the importance of water to all New Zealanders.

The survey will run for six weeks and there is a $2000 prize to encourage participation. The project is being managed and led by Water New Zealand’s newly-formed Customer Value Special Interest Group.