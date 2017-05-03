Travel and study fellowships open today

Wednesday, 3 May, 2017 - 10:50

Kiwis looking to give back to their community by broadening their horizons through international travel and study will get a chance to apply for funding to do so, says Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Alfred Ngaro.

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust (WCMT) Fellowship and partner Fellowship - the Winston Churchill McNeish Writer’s Fellowship, open today for funding applications.

"The WCMT Fellowship gives ordinary kiwis the opportunity to travel and bring back learnings that have an extraordinary impact on their communities and industries," says Mr Ngaro.

"The 17 fellows that received fellowships last year each brought back inspiration, new networks and knowledge that are making an impact.

"From animal welfare, and prisoner rehabilitation to primary industry production and youth economic development, the fields of study of our fellows are incredibly diverse.

"With the addition of the Winston Churchill McNeish Writer’s Fellowship, which has been offered only twice before - in 2013 and 2015, we’re also encouraging emerging writers to immerse themselves in another culture, so their horizons can shift and expand and, on returning, look at their homeland with fresh eyes."

Applications close on 2 August and decisions will be made by 20 October 2017 at the latest. Around $100,000 is distributed each year.

More information can be found on www.communitymatters.govt.nz or call 0800 824 824 for further assistance.